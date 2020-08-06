Advertisement

Cutler man placed under arrest for reckless homicide

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT
CUTLER, Ohio (WTAP) - Jeremy Michael Miller, 29, of Cutler, Ohio was placed under arrest Thursday for reckless homicide, a third-degree felony.

On Wednesday, August 5, Miller placed a 911 call saying that his stepson had been shot at his residence. Deputies, who arrived at Miller’s residence prior to the Little Hocking squad, found Miller’s stepson, Taylor Austin Feick, deceased on the floor.

Miller told the detectives on the scene that he had consumed approximately six beers and one shot of whiskey. He explained that he had been shooting a pistol and an AK47 during the evening hours before going inside, and that while they were inside, they began playing “quick draw” with different pistols to see who could draw the fastest. At that point, Miller said that he heard a gun go off and Feick say “I shot myself”.  Miller explained that he observed a bullet hole in Feick’s neck, began CPR and called 911.

However, through the course of the investigation and processing the crime scene, detectives were able to determine that the evidence they had retrieved did not match what Miller initially had said. Detectives said that the evidence showed the shooter was across the room.

When Miller was asked if he had shot Feick, he stated that he did. Miller said they were facing each other and drawing the pistols at each other. Miller explained that when he drew his pistol it went off and struck Feick and he fell to the ground. He said he forgot the pistol was loaded and did not mean to shoot Feick.

Miller was transported to the Washington County Jail where he remained until his appearance in Marietta Municipal Court on Thursday, August 6. He is being held on $25,000 bond.

