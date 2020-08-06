Easterseals announces dates for Festival of Trees at Blennerhassett Hotel

PARKERSBURG, W.VA. (WTAP) - The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center announced tentative dates for the 34th annual Festival of Trees at The Blennerhassett Hotel. Participants are invited to decorate their entries at the hotel on November 15 and 16, 2020, and the display of trees, wreaths, and mantel arrangements will culminate in an auction on Thursday, December 3.

The Festival of Trees is a celebration of creativity in the Mid-Ohio Valley as well as a longstanding fundraiser for Easterseals in West Virginia. Members of the community donate their time and talent to decorate dozens of trees and holiday pieces that can be admired at the hotel and purchased during the auction. Proceeds benefit families who receive life-changing services through Easterseals.

“We are cautiously optimistic about being able to continue this holiday tradition,” shared Allison O’Konski, Community Relations Director for Easterseals. “Many decorators plan their entries months in advance, so we want to share the dates now in the hope that a fall event is possible. Of course, we will only move forward if we can do so safely for all involved.”

The Blennerhassett Hotel is operating in line with Governor Jim Justice’s current permissions for events, meaning the Festival of Trees is subject to change based on the pandemic and related restrictions. “We look forward to partnering with Easterseals again this year to host the Festival of Trees at The Blennerhassett Hotel. This annual holiday tradition has become a staple event during the holiday season, and the decorators begin working months in advance to design and decorate the beautiful trees we all enjoy viewing. As with everything we are doing, we will strictly follow the directive of the WV Governor’s Office and the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department to ensure a safe environment for all of our guests and staff members while viewing the trees,” said Seth Barbarow, Marketing & Media Specialist for The Blennerhassett Hotel.

Those interested in participating in the event can contact Easterseals by emailing aokonski@wv.easterseals.com or calling 304.905.1706. Entry forms will be available in September.

“So many events have had to be canceled due to the pandemic, including all of Easterseals’ fundraisers up to this point,” O’Konski said. “We may have to get creative to pull off Festival of Trees, but for now, we’re holding onto hope.”