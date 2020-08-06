Free COVID-19 testing to be offered in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Jackson County Health Department are offering free COVID-19 testing in Ripley and Ravenswood on August 7 and 8.

In Ravenswood, testing will be held from 12 P.M to 6 P.M. on August 7 at 220 Riverfront Park. And in Ripley, testing will be held from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M on August 8, at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center.

All tests will be offered on a drive-through basis, and medical professionals will administer nasal swabs, according to Wendy Staats, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Jackson County Health Department. Test will be open to both West Virginia and Ohio residents.

Those who are unable to drive may wait in line on foot, Staats said.

All those seeking to get tested will be asked to bring a form of identification, which may include a student identification card or birth certificate for minors, and a utility bill sent to a current address for those who do not have a driver’s license or other form of identification. Appointments are not required for testing.

Those who would like to learn more about free COVID-19 testing can do so by visiting the website of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

