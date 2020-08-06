Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing to be offered in Jackson County

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(Canva)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Jackson County Health Department are offering free COVID-19 testing in Ripley and Ravenswood on August 7 and 8.

In Ravenswood, testing will be held from 12 P.M to 6 P.M. on August 7 at 220 Riverfront Park. And in Ripley, testing will be held from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M on August 8, at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center.

All tests will be offered on a drive-through basis, and medical professionals will administer nasal swabs, according to Wendy Staats, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Jackson County Health Department. Test will be open to both West Virginia and Ohio residents.

Those who are unable to drive may wait in line on foot, Staats said.

All those seeking to get tested will be asked to bring a form of identification, which may include a student identification card or birth certificate for minors, and a utility bill sent to a current address for those who do not have a driver’s license or other form of identification. Appointments are not required for testing.

Those who would like to learn more about free COVID-19 testing can do so by visiting the website of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Easterseals announces dates for Festival of Trees at Blennerhassett Hotel

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center announced tentative dates for the 34th annual Festival of Trees at The Blennerhassett Hotel.

News

Vienna Boy Scout organizes bottled water drive

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vienna Boy Scout Joseph Auch has organized a bottled water drive for the Latrobe Street Mission taking place on Sunday, August 9 from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. at the Wayside United Methodist Church.

News

Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 8/6/20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Thomas Battle
Amanda Stevens discusses the art exhibits, camps, and musical ventures happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Cutler man placed under arrest for reckless homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeremy Michael Miller, 29, of Cutler, Ohio was placed under arrest Thursday for reckless homicide, a third-degree felony.

News

Governor DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Water service interruption scheduled in Vienna

Updated: 4 hours ago
Water service will be interrupted on Wednesday, August 12, for residents from Grand Central Avenue to River Road and between 32nd Street to 39th Street.

News

Hearing set for 4 indicted in $60M Ohio bribery probe

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A court hearing is set for four people following their indictment on a racketeering charge.

News

Kanye West files petitions to appear on Ohio ballot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Kanye West filed his petition Wednesday to appear as a presidential candidate on Ohio’s ballot in November, the office of Ohio’s election chief said.

News

Wood County Assessor’s office remains closed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Wood County Assessor's office remains closed