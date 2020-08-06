Advertisement

Governor DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

WTAP News @ 6 - Gov. DeWine requires students to wear face masks
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release from the Governor’s Office Dewine he is not showing any symptoms.

DeWine took a test as part of the standard protocol to welcome President Donald Trump for his visit in Cleveland.

The governor is traveling back to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine will both be tested.

The First Lady is not showing any symptoms.

The Governor will follow state protocols and quarantine for 14 days.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted tested negative for COVID-19.

