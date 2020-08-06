Hearing set for 4 indicted in $60M Ohio bribery probe
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A court hearing is set for four people following their indictment on a racketeering charge.
Federal prosecutors allege ex-GOP Speaker Larry Householder and four others illegally shepherded $60 million in energy company money through a dark money group for personal and political gains.
An indictment alleges the scheme was orchestrated to ensure a legislative bailout of two aging Ohio nuclear power plants.
A judge allowed Householder to delay his court appearance as he seeks a new attorney, a request prosecutors didn’t oppose.
The other four are still expected to appear at Thursday’s hearing.
