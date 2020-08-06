Advertisement

Indians blank Reds

Cleveland shades Cincinnati 2-0
(WTVG)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) - MIke Clevinger didn’t have his best stuff but did enough to pitch into the sixth inning and lead the Cleveland Indians to a 2-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Indians were again without manager Terry Francona. He missed his fourth straight game with a gastrointestinal issue. Cesar Hernandez hit an RBI single and Oscar Mercado scored with some daring baserunning in the fifth when the Indians finally scored after being blanked by Reds rookie Tejay Antone in his first major league start.

The Indians have won two of three against their in-state rivals.   

