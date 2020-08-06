Local marching band adjusts to coronavirus restrictions

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Wood County Students are heading back to school in September, but the local marching bands are already back to work. Unfortunately, the coronavirus has already forced significant changes to how the bands can operate.

The Parkersburg South High School Marching Band’s new director, Chris Shew, says he and his students are following every guideline given to them, from wearing masks to social distancing. He says his band has too many players to have on school grounds at one time, so he staggers them in groups. From there, they can be separated even more, as state guidance says to only allow students to practice in groups of 10 or less. Shew’s students also almost only practice outside.

“We can’t have them playing inside. Even with what we have here at one time, it’s too many,” said Shew.

Color guard and percussionists have been able to practice some inside, when they wear a mask and where there is space to practice. Anytime students aren’t playing, Shew says they are supposed to wear their masks.

Across the river, the Ohio Music Education Association has already cancelled competitions for this season. That hasn’t happened yet in West Virginia. But, state officials have cancelled all band camps and cut practice time to just three hours a day.

“We have a lot less hours than we’re used to at this point. A lot of these kids are used to six or seven hour days and band camps and things and they haven’t had them. So, it’s much harder to put something the way we would do it normally,” said Shew.

While these limitations can be frustrating, Shew says his students and their parents have been gracious to any changes.

“There’s just a lot, but these kids are very flexible, their parents are very flexible. Since I’ve been here, if I have change something on the fly, they just go right with it and we do it and [I’m like], OK I think that’s how we stay successful,” said Shew.

Lucky for him, he says many of his students are taking extra time at home to practice in light of their time restrictions.

As for shows and contests this year, Shew says like other things, it’s an evolving situation.

“Not every contest is out yet, but we know September is pretty much shot. But, people are looking at moving them, things like that,” said Shew. “Not everything is cancelled yet, but it’s just a wait and see kind of thing.”

The Patriots are working on a show for this year, though it will likely be blockier than usual.

“You can’t do two step spacing drill this year, you can’t do some of the things you would do with your color guard and your groups together and you can’t do as much where they would pass through and be together,” said Shew.

As the situation evolves, Shew hopes to keep his students on the field for a few performances. He says some conferences have already switched to performances in the stands, but he wants to keep things as consistent as possible to previous years. He hopes to give seniors a season worth having.

So far, Shew says his marching band will be at all the home PSHS football games this fall. Their presence at away games will depend on what the other school wants them to do. He expects more guidance from the state in the coming weeks.

You can find more state guidance by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.