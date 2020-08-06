Mask decontamination process continues in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Back in April, the Memorial Health System and the Marietta Fire Department teamed up to disinfect n95 masks for first responders and healthcare providers across the region.

“We put the masks in on a metal shelf and this process takes a hydrogen peroxide solution and it vaporizes it and it puts the level up to 75 parts per million,” said Don Williams, EMS Communications Center Supervisor. “That doesn’t mean a lot to a lot of people, but at that level it is a hazardous level. It runs it up to that level and then it will sit on the product for approximately 10-15 minutes and then it goes into an aeration phase.”

So far, they have ran over twenty cycles and disinfected over 6,000 masks.

About twenty-five agencies from across the Mid-Ohio Valley have utilized this service, which is covered by a grant from the Ohio Department of Health.

The decontaminations take place weekly and any agency that is interested in this service can contact either Don Williams at dawilliams@mhsystem.org, Barbara Felton at bfelton@mhsystem.org or the Marietta Fire Department.

