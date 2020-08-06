Obituary: Bruce Alan Wilson

Bruce Alan Wilson,57, of Parkersburg passed away August 5, 2020 at home.

He was born September 19, 1962 to the late James Edward & Louetta Mae Vanfossen Wilson. Bruce was a painter by trade.

Surviving Bruce is a son, Michael Alan Wilson; a granddaughter, Kelsey Gabriella Wilson; one brother, Barry Dean Wilson; and one half-brother, James Edward Wilson, Jr.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jessie and Athelia Wilson; his maternal grandparents, Hoyt and Clara Metz Vanfossen; and brothers, Bryan Wayne and Blaine Edward Wilson.

Bruce donated his body to WV Medicine so there will be no services.

Special thanks to Donna Ellyson and others of Amedisys Hospice and also his caregiver, Roger Bailey.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is assisting the family. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

