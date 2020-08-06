Obituary: Dave Robert Burke

Dave Robert Burke, beloved brother, father, uncle passed away the week of August 4th, 2020 at his home. The son of the late Robert and Vivian Burke. Dave was born June 25, 1951 in Marietta, OH. He received his bachelors in education from the University of Ashland where he played collegiate football. Dave spent his career dedicated to human resources and the betterment of others. He enjoyed athletics, time with his family, and long drives.

Surviving family: son David Jamaal Burke, brother Mark Burke, nieces Annie and Tara Burke, and nephew Robert Burke.

There will be a gathering from 12PM-1PM followed by a small service at Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. All are welcome. Dave will be buried at East Lawn Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken, with that in mind, the 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are required to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing Dave’s family.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Dave’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

