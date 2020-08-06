Obituary: Marjorie Carol Parks

Marjorie Carol Parks, 83, of Williamstown passed away on Thursday, August 06, 2020, at her home.

She was born on January 22, 1937, in Empire, Ohio, a daughter of William and Muriel Mayhew Leasure. Marjorie graduated from Toronto High School. She was a homemaker and loved to read and was a member of Riverside Church of Christ in Williamstown.

On June 30, 1963, she married Melvin Parks who preceded her in death in 2004. She is survived by children, Beth Parks and Melvin Parks, Jr.; brothers and sisters: Shelby (Harry) Rawson, David (Judy) Leasure, Jerry Leasure and Alberta (Marvin) Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Susie and sisters: Glenda Leasure, Sheila Rawson and JoAnn Warren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Aug. 11) at 1:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with internment following in Riverview Cemetery. Family will greet friends before the service on Tuesday from 11:00 until 1:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

