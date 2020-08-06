Obituary: Marsha Lyn Lindenmuth

Marsha Lyn Lindenmuth, 46, of Parkersburg died Monday August 3, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, PA. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of Lloyd James and Betty Ilene (Johnson) Arnold.

She was the music and choir teacher at Hamilton Middle School for many years. She was a member of Porterfield Baptist Church, where she served as the choir director.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband Brian Lindenmuth of twenty-three years; four sons Nathan, Samuel, Caleb, and Thomas Lindenmuth; three siblings Marvin Arnold, Becky Sandy, and Brenda Radcliff; and twelve nieces and nephews.

Services will be Sunday 3:00 PM at Porterfield Baptist Church with Reverend Mark Eaton officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

It's with a heavy heart I bring this news to all of you. I was called to the hospital at 3 am this morning do to Marsha's failing health. I was holding her hand when Jesus decided to answer all of our cries by ending her suffering and taking her home. It was 4:55 am when He lovely welcomed her into His arms. As much as I hated to see her go, I know she's rid of all her pain and suffering. Marsha was the most beautiful, loving, kind person I've ever known. I know she was a ray of sunshine to everyone she met. For God to have chosen me the privilege and honor of being her soulmate and mother of our children, is beyond anything I'll ever deserve!

To all of you, Marsha loved and valued each of you so much. She and I are so blessed to have all of you in our lives and so appreciative of the love, kindness, and compassion shown to us.

In Christ, I pray God's peace and comfort upon each of you.

