Obituary: Neil Edward Rader

Neil Edward Rader, 83, of Vienna, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born January 22, 1937, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Okey and Mary Ward Rader.

Neil retired from Union Carbide/Elkem Metals/Eramet as a furnace operator. He was a long time member and honorary member of the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department where he was a former Assistant Chief. Neil was a Wood County Deputy Sheriff for nine years. He was the City of Vienna Animal Warden and also worked for the Humane Society. Neil was a proud member of the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home family where he worked for several years. He loved going to his river lot where he enjoyed boating, taming and feeding feral cats. Neil especially enjoyed playing cards with Bud, Myrtle and Robin Roberts.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Goff Rader; two sons, Alan Rader (Michelle) of Albemarle, NC and Brian Rader (Susan) of Vienna; one step-son, Raymie Rogers of Columbus, OH; three grandchildren, Maris, Owen, and Mackenzie; one brother, Warren Rader (Ardith) of Vienna; sister, Cathy Cover of Vienna; several nieces and nephews; sister in-law, Judy Rader; and many special family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Neil was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Rader.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 3005 Grand Central Ave, Vienna with Pastor Sandy Runnion officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

