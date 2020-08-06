Rockettes cancel Christmas show due to coronavirus pandemic

NEW YORK (CNN) - For the first time in a nearly 90-year history, the Radio City Rockettes are canceling their annual Christmas show because of the coronavirus.

MSG Entertainment announced Wednesday that the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, which would have run from November 6 to January 3, has been canceled this year. Event organizers point to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason why.

“We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition,” said the company in the announcement.

We’ll miss you this year, but look forward to celebrating Christmas again with all of you soon. 🙏🎄❤️ We regret that... Posted by Rockettes on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The cancellation is expected to only affect this year’s show. Tickets for the 2021 production are already on sale.

All tickets sold for the 2020 show will be automatically refunded.

MSG Entertainment owns major venues that have been closed since the start of the pandemic including Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The company recently announced the layoffs of 350 employees and another 50 at its sister company, MSG Sports.

It’s unknown if the layoffs include dancers and staff from the Christmas Spectacular production.

