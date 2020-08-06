Salvation Army providing back to school supplies

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As the school year comes closer to its beginning many families may need to seek out assistance for their back to school shopping needs.

The Salvation Army is providing this help for students for the 2020 through 2021 school year.

The organization has received a significant donation from the Marietta Community Foundation that will help them but the school items. They will be purchasing the supplies from this Friday, August 7 through Sunday, August 9 as a part of tax-free weekend in Ohio and will fill 48 backpacks with everything students need.

Many people are struggling financially who may have never struggled like this this before. And people need to send their children to school. We understand if they need to work. And we are just helping to help by providing the school supplies and new backpacks if children need them.

If you would like to provide school supplies then you can drop off these items at the Marietta Salvation Army on Front Street.

