Advertisement

Vienna Boy Scout organizes bottled water drive

One girls boy scout group in Ionia County is working their way up to become Eagle Scouts.
One girls boy scout group in Ionia County is working their way up to become Eagle Scouts. (WILX)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna Boy Scout Joseph Auch has organized a bottled water drive for the Latrobe Street Mission taking place on Sunday, August 9 from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. at the Wayside United Methodist Church.

John Shepard, charter representative for the church who liaises between the scouts and the church, said Auch and his family volunteered to help serve Thanksgiving dinner at the Latrobe Street Mission last year and he was eager to work with the organization again. And with the high temperatures the area has been experiencing recently, the mission has been seeing an increased demand for water. Auch added that his father, Jonathan Auch, and Scout Troop 20 were happy to help plan the event.

“With the communication through [Zoom], we were able to get the word out to our troop pretty easily, and then the troop helped spread the word from there,” Auch said, adding that he could envision the troop working with Latrobe Street Mission again in the future.

Shepard explained that Auch had been eager to volunteer again since his experience at Thanksgiving, but has been unable to do so until recently due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the beginning of the year, there hasn’t really been an opportunity for [Auch] to volunteer because we’ve shut down some of our operations for scouting. But he was persistent enough that he talked to his dad and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got this idea, as hot as it is, they’ve got to need water, so we should call and talk to them,’” Shepard said.

According to Shepard, Auch wanted to do more than donate a few cases of water himself, and envisioned an event that would encourage the community to donate, as well.

“He really wanted to turn it into something, and it seems to have really taken off. And the church is very supportive of it. Our pastor got behind it and said they could set up in our parking lot...It’s an exciting thing, that his desire to serve has really grown into something,” Shepard said.

All donations will be collected in a zero contact manner. Those donating water will drive through the church’s parking lot and drop off their cases of water, which will then be collected by the scouts, who will be following appropriate safety practices.

To learn more about the event, visit its Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Easterseals announces dates for Festival of Trees at Blennerhassett Hotel

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center announced tentative dates for the 34th annual Festival of Trees at The Blennerhassett Hotel.

News

Free COVID-19 testing to be offered in Jackson County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Jackson County Health Department are offering free COVID-19 testing in Ripley and Ravenswood on August 7 and 8.

News

Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 8/6/20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Thomas Battle
Amanda Stevens discusses the art exhibits, camps, and musical ventures happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Cutler man placed under arrest for reckless homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeremy Michael Miller, 29, of Cutler, Ohio was placed under arrest Thursday for reckless homicide, a third-degree felony.

News

Governor DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Water service interruption scheduled in Vienna

Updated: 4 hours ago
Water service will be interrupted on Wednesday, August 12, for residents from Grand Central Avenue to River Road and between 32nd Street to 39th Street.

News

Hearing set for 4 indicted in $60M Ohio bribery probe

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A court hearing is set for four people following their indictment on a racketeering charge.

News

Kanye West files petitions to appear on Ohio ballot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Kanye West filed his petition Wednesday to appear as a presidential candidate on Ohio’s ballot in November, the office of Ohio’s election chief said.

News

Wood County Assessor’s office remains closed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Wood County Assessor's office remains closed