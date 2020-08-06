Water service interruption scheduled in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - Water service will be interrupted on Wednesday, August 12, for residents from Grand Central Avenue to River Road and between 32nd Street to 39th Street. This is due to the City of Vienna replacing a water valve at 36th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Water will be turned off at approximately 9:00 AM and should be restored by 2:00 PM. Weather permitting.

