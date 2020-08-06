Advertisement

Wood County Assessor’s office remains closed

After second courthouse worker tests positive for COVID-19
The historic Wood County Courthouse and the Judge Black Annex will be closed Wednesday August 5, 2020 for precautionary deep cleaning.
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Wood County Assessor’s office remains closed today, after a second county employee tests postive for coronavirus.

County Commission President Blair Couch made that announcement at Thursday morning’s commission meeting. He says other courthouse employees are being tested as well. He says the problem with the assessor’s office will be examined over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Tax Office, in the Judge Donald F. Black Annex, also remains closed, although its drive-through window site remains open for business.

We’ll have more on this situation as it continues to unfold.

