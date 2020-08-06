PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Wood County Assessor’s office remains closed today, after a second county employee tests postive for coronavirus.

County Commission President Blair Couch made that announcement at Thursday morning’s commission meeting. He says other courthouse employees are being tested as well. He says the problem with the assessor’s office will be examined over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Tax Office, in the Judge Donald F. Black Annex, also remains closed, although its drive-through window site remains open for business.

We’ll have more on this situation as it continues to unfold.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.