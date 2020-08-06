WVUP opens new Market Street location in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg has opened a new office in the 400 block of Market Street in downtown Parkersburg.

Nicknamed “WVUP on Market” the branch’s actual name is “Center for Civic Engagement.”

It is an extension of the university’s presidential office, and has its own dean, Senta Goudy. She will be the on-site authority.

Goudy says she wants to see the space become a center for conversation and collaboration in the downtown area.

“The whole place is designed to be inspirational, aspirational,” said Goudy.

The extension is filled with local art and multiple community organizations have found a home in its office spaces. The West Virginia Center for Civic Life and a local substance abuse coalition are using offices there. The Arts Collaborative of the Mid-Ohio Valley will also run its programming from the center.

As for students, there won’t be any classroom opportunities for them at WVUP on Market. Instead, they will have many “experiential learning opportunities” through the center. There are already two interns working in the offices. Like it says in its name, the Center for Civic Engagement aims to get students involved in their community.

“Students will be working here primarily as part of our experiential learning program to provide support to the Arts Collaborative of the Mid-Ohio Valley. We’ll have communications students building websites for them, business students creating marketing plans for them, things of that nature. This will be an experiential learning hub for our students,” said WVUP President Dr. Chris Gilmer.

Gilmer says his goal has been to increase WVUP’s presence in the community ever since he became its president. He’s happy to see the center open up.

“The most important word in community college is community. Obviously. What we are devoted to at WVU Parkersburg is being both a community college and being the university in the Mid-Ohio Valley,” said Gilmer. “We want this to be an accessible space, where people from the community can come in and see this as an extension of the university and use the facilities for whatever needs they might have.”

