Belpre City Schools to hold virtual town hall

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Schools will hold a virtual town hall Monday to address questions and concerns regarding the return to school in the fall. The town hall will be streamed via Facebook Live and YouTube at 6 P.M.

It will be the second virtual town hall the district has held with the intention of discussing school reopenings with parents.

“We had our first town hall about two weeks ago and had a lot of great discussion and got a lot of really great feedback. And in the interim, we provide families an opportunity to let us know what they would like to do for next year. So we’ll share some updates based on the information we’ve gotten and some things that we’ve learned since our last town hall meeting...and continue to take questions and provide clarity where we can,” said Jeff Greenley, superintendent.

Greenley added that some of the topics families have asked about the most are the remote learning option that is available and the face covering mandate issued by Governor DeWine. He added that, over the last two weeks, the district has been continuing to create policies on lunchtime practices, policies for how students will be permitted to move throughout the building, and more, which will be discussed at the town hall.

