Advertisement

Belpre City Schools to hold virtual town hall

(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Schools will hold a virtual town hall Monday to address questions and concerns regarding the return to school in the fall. The town hall will be streamed via Facebook Live and YouTube at 6 P.M.

It will be the second virtual town hall the district has held with the intention of discussing school reopenings with parents. 

“We had our first town hall about two weeks ago and had a lot of great discussion and got a lot of really great feedback. And in the interim, we provide families an opportunity to let us know what they would like to do for next year. So we’ll share some updates based on the information we’ve gotten and some things that we’ve learned since our last town hall meeting...and continue to take questions and provide clarity where we can,” said Jeff Greenley, superintendent.

Greenley added that some of the topics families have asked about the most are the remote learning option that is available and the face covering mandate issued by Governor DeWine. He added that, over the last two weeks, the district has been continuing to create policies on lunchtime practices, policies for how students will be permitted to move throughout the building, and more, which will be discussed at the town hall.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wood CR 11, New England Ridge Road closure extended

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTAP
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Friday the extended closure of Wood CR 11, New England Ridge Road.

National

Online child exploitation reports surge during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

School clothing allowance application period opens in West Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTAP
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Children and Families will begin accepting school clothing allowance applications on Tuesday, September 1, for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools.

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about bill targeting child sexual abuse

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Update: Wood County Courthouse closed to walk-in traffic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Wood County Courthouse, Judge Black Annex closed as another positive case reported

News

WTAP News @ 11 - St. Marys shows support for police

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Gov. DeWine's second COVID-19 test is negative

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Local marching band adjusts to coronavirus restrictions

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Parkersburg South's band director discusses practicing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Salvation Army providing back to school supplies

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Salvation Army providing back to school supplies.

News

Mask decontamination process continues in Marietta

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Back in April, the Memorial Health System and the Marietta Fire Department teamed up to disinfect n95 masks for first responders and healthcare providers across the region. So far they have disinfected over 6,000 masks.