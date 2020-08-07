Advertisement

Clemson tops college football coaches preseason poll

The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked second in the preseason poll
(WVLT)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASSOCIATED PRESS - Clemson is atop the USA Today coaches’ preseason poll for a second straight year.

The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes from a panel of 65 college football head coaches. Clemson finished runner-up to LSU in last season’s national championship contest

Ohio State is second in the poll. The Big Ten champions received 17 first-place votes.

Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five. The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 24.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Pirates rally past Twins

Updated: moments ago
Pirates rally past Twins

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Martin opts out of season

Updated: 23 hours ago
West Virginia safety Kerry Martin is opting out of the upcoming college football season due to health concerns.

Sports

Indians blank Reds

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT
MIke Clevinger didn’t have his best stuff but did enough to pitch into the sixth inning and lead the Cleveland Indians to a 2-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Latest News

Sports

Indians rally past Tribe

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT
Shane Bieber overcame two solo home runs to pitch into the eighth inning, Franmil Reyes hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer and the Cleveland Indians snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Sports

Football Frenzy First Look

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT
A profile of local high school football teams as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Sports

Big 12 Conference 9+1 football schedule

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT
The Big 12 Board of Directors announced that Conference football programs will play a “9+1” schedule for the 2020 season consisting of nine conference games and one non-conference home opponent.

News

Ohio high school coaches petition for protocol change

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT
|
By Jesse Wharff
Current protocol requires testing within three days of games

Sports

Summer Sports Scoreboard- July 31

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT
Ravenswood's Alex Easthom wins the West Virginia Amateur golf championship; Wood County Legion wins it's final game of the summer baseball season

Sports

Fort Frye pair to play for Marietta College

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT
Fort Frye High School's Stephanie Camden and Isiah Jones will continue their academic and athletic pursuits at Marietta College.