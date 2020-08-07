Clemson tops college football coaches preseason poll

ASSOCIATED PRESS - Clemson is atop the USA Today coaches’ preseason poll for a second straight year.

The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes from a panel of 65 college football head coaches. Clemson finished runner-up to LSU in last season’s national championship contest

Ohio State is second in the poll. The Big Ten champions received 17 first-place votes.

Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five. The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 24.

