Clemson tops college football coaches preseason poll
The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked second in the preseason poll
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ASSOCIATED PRESS - Clemson is atop the USA Today coaches’ preseason poll for a second straight year.
The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes from a panel of 65 college football head coaches. Clemson finished runner-up to LSU in last season’s national championship contest
Ohio State is second in the poll. The Big Ten champions received 17 first-place votes.
Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five. The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 24.
