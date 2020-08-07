Governor: Athens County’s alert level improves

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - A day after his own COVID-19 scare, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine had some good news for a southeastern Ohio county dealing recently with its own outbreak.

The governor Friday announced Ohio’s latest map now lists Athens County as a “level one” outbreak county-the lowest and least-concerning of the four alert levels.

Just a few weeks ago, Athens was in danger of becoming the first in the state to reach the “purple”, or highest alert level. (No Ohio county has yet reached it.)

That was after testing numbers increased dramatically in late June and early July.

”Their county health officials told us they’re seeing many more people wearing masks,” DeWine said. “They also said they’re discouraging smaller gatherings, and encouraging people to limit their contact with others. Residents are doing what they can to protect themselves and others. That’s just great.”

Athens less-heightened status means all southeast Ohio counties, including Washington County, are now in the “yellow”, or lowest alert status.

DeWine conducted his briefing Friday from his southwest Ohio home. He tested negative for the virus Thursday night, after a test during a northern Ohio rally for President Donald Trump came back positive. A third test is planned for this weekend.

