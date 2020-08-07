Advertisement

Indians romp over Reds

Tribe trashes Reds for third win in a row
(WTVG)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, OHIO (AP) - Jose Ramirez homered from both sides of the plate and drove in four runs, and the Cleveland Indians routed the Cincinnati Reds 13-0.

Ramirez hit a solo drive batting from the left side against Luis Castillo in the first inning. He connected again during Cleveland’s 10-run seventh, belting a two-run drive off left-hander Cody Reed.

Ramirez also homered from both sides of the plate during a 9-2 victory over Kansas City on July 26. According to STATS, he is the first player in major league history to accomplish the feat twice within his team’s first 15 games of the season.

