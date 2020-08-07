Advertisement

Jackson County Health Department provides free COVID testing

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va (WTAP) - Many health departments are continuing to provide free COVID testing for individuals trying to find out whether they’ve been infected with the virus.

The Jackson County Health Department is providing this service for those in the area of today and tomorrow. They began today at noon at Ravenswood Riverfront Park and continued their work until 6 p.m.

They will be doing the same tomorrow afternoon at the same time at Cedar Lakes Conference Center as they provide this service using the PCR COVID test.

It’s important that we come out and be available and be able to get COVID testing. I get a lot of calls from people worried about where they can get tested or if they can get tested. We’re making it available to the public. Making it available for anyone that needs to get it done.

Dr. John Snyder, Jackson County Health Officer

The PCR test they are using is the most accurate at testing for coronavirus. If you or anyone else used the drive-thru COVID clinic in Jackson County, you can find out your results in three to four days by going to wv.getmycovidresults.com.

