Memorial Health System continuing to provide options for family visitation

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, visiting loved ones in the hospital is posing a challenge. Memorial Health System is continuing to provide a number of options for family members to connect.

According to Jennifer Offenberger, associate vice president of service excellence, one visitor is allowed in-person per patient, per day. In addition, family members can send e-greetings via the Memorial Health System website, which are then printed out by hospital staff and given to patients.

“We recognize that it is very critical for our patients to have that additional connection and support,” Offenberger said.

Hospital staff call families daily to provide updates, as well. And at the Belpre campus, families have camped out in front of large windows with signs of inspiration while loved ones received chemotherapy and other treatments in that area of the hospital.

And at Selby General Hospital, patients who are there for an extended period of time are brought to the front of the building, where there are many windows, so that patients can visit with their loved ones through the glass.

“We really have been doing what we can to support that connection because we know it’s so critical to our patients.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.