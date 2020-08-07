Advertisement

Memorial Health System continuing to provide options for family visitation

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, visiting loved ones in the hospital is posing a challenge. Memorial Health System is continuing to provide a number of options for family members to connect.

According to Jennifer Offenberger, associate vice president of service excellence, one visitor is allowed in-person per patient, per day. In addition, family members can send e-greetings via the Memorial Health System website, which are then printed out by hospital staff and given to patients.

“We recognize that it is very critical for our patients to have that additional connection and support,” Offenberger said.

Hospital staff call families daily to provide updates, as well. And at the Belpre campus, families have camped out in front of large windows with signs of inspiration while loved ones received chemotherapy and other treatments in that area of the hospital.

And at Selby General Hospital, patients who are there for an extended period of time are brought to the front of the building, where there are many windows, so that patients can visit with their loved ones through the glass.

“We really have been doing what we can to support that connection because we know it’s so critical to our patients.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor: Athens County’s alert level improves

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Todd Telin
Athens County's COVID-19 numbers improve

News

Belpre City Schools to hold virtual town hall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Belpre City Schools will hold a virtual town hall Monday to address questions and concerns regarding the return to school in the fall.

News

Wood CR 11, New England Ridge Road closure extended

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTAP
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Friday the extended closure of Wood CR 11, New England Ridge Road.

News

School clothing allowance application period opens in West Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTAP
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Children and Families will begin accepting school clothing allowance applications on Tuesday, September 1, for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools.

Latest News

News

Update: Wood County Courthouse closed to walk-in traffic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Wood County Courthouse, Judge Black Annex closed as another positive case reported

News

WTAP News @ 11 - St. Marys shows support for police

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Gov. DeWine's second COVID-19 test is negative

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Local marching band adjusts to coronavirus restrictions

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Parkersburg South's band director discusses practicing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Salvation Army providing back to school supplies

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Salvation Army providing back to school supplies.

News

Mask decontamination process continues in Marietta

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Back in April, the Memorial Health System and the Marietta Fire Department teamed up to disinfect n95 masks for first responders and healthcare providers across the region. So far they have disinfected over 6,000 masks.