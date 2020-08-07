Obituary: Dr. David W. Avery

Dr. David W. Avery, 66 of Vienna, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 5th, at his home after a long illness.

Dave was born in Syracuse, NY to Bernard and Mary (Torano) Avery on Oct. 7th, 1953.

He attended Le Moyne College, where he met his wife Elaine, followed by SUNY Upstate, Medical University, both in Syracuse, NY.

Following his residency in Clarksburg, he practiced family medicine in the Parkersburg area for over 35 years until his retirement. For many of those years, he served as the team doctor for the Parkersburg South and Parkersburg Catholic football teams.

In addition to practicing family medicine, he held leadership roles in the West Virginia State Medical Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Medical Association, and the Southern Medical Association.

He was also active in primary care medical missions to Nicaragua with the area Rotary groups and Love in Action - Nicaragua.

Dave is survived by his wife of 42 years, Elaine Corse Avery, his mother Mary Avery of Pennellville, NY, his son Seth (Jennifer) Avery of Livonia, MI, and two granddaughters. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Avery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mahyar Tahbaz, St. Joseph’s Ambulance Corps, Amedysis Hospice Care, and the nursing staff and all those that treated him with compassion throughout his illness. We are also thinking with fondness of the staff and patients who were such an important part of his life.

A private service will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church of Vienna at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dave’s memory to Love in Action - Nicaragua (www.loveinactionnica.org) or the Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101 (//www.hsop.org/donate).

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

