Obituary: Marsha Munsey

Marsha Munsey, 66, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her residence.

She was born December 19, 1953 in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Clifford Calvin and Charity Alice Short. Marsha enjoyed her two cats, Cali and Pretty Boy and was a life member of the DAV.

She is survived by her siblings, Vickie Pease (John), Carla Ayers (Warren Pidcock) and Michael Short (Lisa Dillingham) and four nephews and one niece.

In addition to her parents, Marsha was preceded in death by her husband, Tim Munsey; her brother, Randall Short and one niece.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Munsey family.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.