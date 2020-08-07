Obituary: Ronald Marion Keener Sr.

Ronald Marion Keener Sr., 81, of Belpre died August 1, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Ronald was born on March 13, 1939 in Gneiss, NC and was the son of the late Ira Lawton Keener and Frankie Lee Peek Keener.

Ronald was an insulator with the Local 81 and was a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. He was a member of the Belpre Masonic Lodge 609 and was past Master in 1995. He was also a member of the Shriners and Eastern Star. He enjoyed golf, bird watching, gardening and nature.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife Brenda Anne Keener; daughter Rhonda Butcher (Jim) of Parkersburg; son Ronald "Butch" Marion Keener Jr. (Krystal) of Sapulpa, OK; grandchildren Joshua and Katie Butcher, April Bullard and Gary Keener; brothers Steve Keener (Lin) of Greenville, SC and Jim Keener (Judy) of FL; sister Tricia Angel of NC.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Barbara Neese.

Graveside services will be held 10:30 am, August 13, 2020, at Rockland Cemetery in Belpre. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Cincinnati Chapter, Southeastern Ohio Branch Office, 135 E. Huron St. #120, Jackson, OH, 45640. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.