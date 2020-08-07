Advertisement

Pirates rally past Twins

Newman's ninth inning heroics snap Bucs 7 game slide
(WDTV)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) - Kevin Newman’s pinch-hit two-run single with one out in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Newman ended Pittsburgh’s seven-game losing streak when he took a pitch from Minnesota closer Taylor Rogers (1-1) and laced it up the middle against a drawn-in infield to score Cole Tucker and Bryan Reynolds.

Gregory Polanco added a three-run home run for the Pirates.

Miguel Sano hit a three-run shot for the Twins. Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario also went deep but the bullpen faltered late to snap Minnesota’s seven-game winning streak.

