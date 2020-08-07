Advertisement

Update: Wood County Courthouse closed to walk-in traffic

The historic Wood County Courthouse and the Judge Black Annex will be closed Wednesday August 5, 2020 for precautionary deep cleaning.
The historic Wood County Courthouse and the Judge Black Annex will be closed Wednesday August 5, 2020 for precautionary deep cleaning.(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Wood County Courthouse is now closed to walk-in traffic, as another employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

County Commission President Blair Couch tells WTAP an additional positive case and another presumptive case was reported Friday morning.

The county is also in the midst of a 14-day quarantine period that began August 4.

Couch says the Judge Donald F. Black Annex is closed to the public and on a skeleton staff, although people can contact the assessor’s office by telephone.

Courthouse offices Friday can also be reached by telephone. Starting Monday, people will be able to come to the main entrance door and contact the offices they want to visit by phone.

So far, since Tuesday, three positive cases have been reported at courthouse offices.

