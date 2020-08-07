Advertisement

Wood CR 11, New England Ridge Road closure extended

By WTAP
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Friday the extended closure of Wood CR 11, New England Ridge Road, through Wednesday, August 12, according to Jared Evans, District Three maintenance engineer.

WVDOH will be performing culvert replacements on Wood CR 11, New England Ridge Road, beginning from the intersection of WV 892, at milepost 6.37, to the intersection of Wood CR 11/4, Low Gap, at milepost 8.30. Crews will be working between the hours of 8:30 A.M. to 5 P.M. each day. The roadway will be closed. Motorists are asked to plan ahead and must use alternate routes during this time.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

