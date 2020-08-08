Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport awarded $560,000
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) -Earlier this week, airports across West Virginia were awarded a total of $2,948,456 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional airport is one of the airports benefiting from this award. The airport was awarded $562,233.
Airport manager Glen Kelly says that this money will go towards replacing some of the roofs.
The other airports awarded this funding include:
- $1,000,000 – North Central West Virginia Airport
- $563,981 – Mercer County Airport
- $368,421 – Raleigh County Memorial Airport
- $227,154 – Logan County Airport
- $166,667 – Appalachian Regional Airport
- $60,000 – Jackson County Airport
