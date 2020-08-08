Advertisement

Ohio nears 100,000 COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases in Ohio near the 100,000 mark.
COVID-19 cases in Ohio near the 100,000 mark.(Associated Press)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ohio is close to surpassing 100,000 cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s Saturday COVID-19 update.

The latest numbers show the number of total cases rising to 99,969 including 3,668 total deaths in the Buckeye State.

Health officials also said 11,516 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19 complications and 2,654 have been admitted into the ICU.

More than 1.63 million Ohioans have been tested for coronavirus.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport awarded $560,000

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport will receive $562,233.

News

Parkersburg seamstress giving special headbands away to Wood County Schools employees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A local woman is giving Wood County Schools workers headbands that make wearing masks more comfortable.

National

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the university president’s voted to not play in the fall and consider a spring season.

News

WVU Men’s Soccer Season Postponed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Darren Zaslau
Mid-American Conference pushes back fall sports to at least spring of 2021

Latest News

News

First FBS conference cancels football season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Ohio University's football season is in jeopardy.

News

Parkersburg Fire Department talks department safety precautions

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Parkersburg Fire Department keeping firefighters safe

News

SW Resources Golf Classic 2020 cancelled

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
SW Resources Golf Classic 2020 cancelled

News

Relay for Life held in Williamstown

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
This years event kicked off with a parade through the city of Williamstown.

News

Veterans group makes 160 mile trip from Mount Vernon to Marietta in kayaks

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Paddle for Heroes makes a 160 mile trip to Marietta by kayak.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Football Frenzy First Look: Frontier Cougars

Updated: 22 hours ago