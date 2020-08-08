OHSAA approves modified high school football season plan for 2020

Columbus, OHIO (WTAP) - The Ohio high school football season is set to kick on August 28 and Friday night the governing body of high school athletics in the Buckeye State announced plans for a modified regular season with expanded playoffs.

The Ohio High School Athletic AssocIation has approved a plan that would shorten the regular season to 6 games. Playoffs would begin on October 9th with every school being entered into the expanded post season field..

The playoffs would run 6 weeks winding up on November 21 at the latest. The coaches in each region will conduct a tournament seed meeting the week of September 28 to form the regional bracket, similar to the process in team sports like basketball and soccer.

If a school gets knocked out of the playoffs, it could schedule games that would allow for a 10 game season finishing by November 14.

This proposal was approved unanimously by the OHSAA’s board of directors.

A decision on spectators has not yet been made, but the OHSAA believes that, at a minimum, parents should be permitted to attend.

This proposal is pending the approval of Governor Mike DeWine and county health officials during the weeks of the games.

