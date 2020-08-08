Advertisement

OHSAA approves modified high school football season plan for 2020

Regular season to be shortened and playoffs expanded
(WTVG)
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Columbus, OHIO (WTAP) - The Ohio high school football season is set to kick on August 28 and Friday night the governing body of high school athletics in the Buckeye State announced plans for a modified regular season with expanded playoffs.

The Ohio High School Athletic AssocIation has approved a plan that would shorten the regular season to 6 games. Playoffs would begin on October 9th with every school being entered into the expanded post season field..

The playoffs would run 6 weeks winding up on November 21 at the latest. The coaches in each region will conduct a tournament seed meeting the week of September 28 to form the regional bracket, similar to the process in team sports like basketball and soccer.

If a school gets knocked out of the playoffs, it could schedule games that would allow for a 10 game season finishing by November 14.

This proposal was approved unanimously by the OHSAA’s board of directors.

A decision on spectators has not yet been made, but the OHSAA believes that, at a minimum, parents should be permitted to attend.

This proposal is pending the approval of Governor Mike DeWine and county health officials during the weeks of the games.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Indians romp over Reds

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT
Jose Ramirez homered from both sides of the plate and drove in four runs, and the Cleveland Indians routed the Cincinnati Reds 13-0.

Sports

Pirates rally past Twins

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT
Pirates rally past Twins

Sports

Clemson tops college football coaches preseason poll

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT
Clemson takes down the top spot in the USA Today Top 25 college football poll.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Latest News

Sports

Martin opts out of season

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT
West Virginia safety Kerry Martin is opting out of the upcoming college football season due to health concerns.

Sports

Indians blank Reds

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT
MIke Clevinger didn’t have his best stuff but did enough to pitch into the sixth inning and lead the Cleveland Indians to a 2-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Sports

Indians rally past Tribe

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT
Shane Bieber overcame two solo home runs to pitch into the eighth inning, Franmil Reyes hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer and the Cleveland Indians snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Sports

Football Frenzy First Look

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT
A profile of local high school football teams as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Sports

Big 12 Conference 9+1 football schedule

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT
The Big 12 Board of Directors announced that Conference football programs will play a “9+1” schedule for the 2020 season consisting of nine conference games and one non-conference home opponent.

News

Ohio high school coaches petition for protocol change

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT
|
By Jesse Wharff
Current protocol requires testing within three days of games