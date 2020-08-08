Parkersburg Fire Department talks department safety precautions

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department says the stations are taking the necessary precautions to keep firefighters safe. Earlier this week, it was reported that two firefighters in Huntington tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Jason Matthews says all of the Parkersburg fire stations are following guidelines from the CDC and local health department.

Matthews says the department is doing a lot more cleaning and staying stocked with proper PPE.

The types of PPE varies depending on the call but firefighters are doing everything they can to stay safe and keep the community safe when they are on a call. For example, on medical calls where the person may have COVID-19 firefighters wear an entire protective suit.

“We were an N-95 mask, but if we are going to be interacting with someone inside a residence that is potentially sick,” said chief Jason Matthews, Parkersburg Fire Department. At that point, we have a full face piece that we wear with filters and that’s a better protection for us.”

There are no more than 4 people at each station and there are no more than two firefighters per truck.

