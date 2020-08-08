Parkersburg seamstress giving special headbands away to Wood County Schools employees

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Seamstress Karen Richmond is making and giving away headbands that hold up protective masks to Wood County Board of Education employees. Each headband has buttons on either side to attach a face mask. This is supposed to make the masks more comfortable to wear; keeping the bands off of the ear.

The headbands are made upon request, though Richmond hopes to make extras for the board of education to pass out. While Richmond owns her own business, On Pins and Needles, she is primarily running the giveaway through her Facebook page, The Masked Seamstress. Any Wood County teacher, bus driver, or aide can message her there to request a headband.

Richmond began making the headbands for healthcare workers months ago after some medical professionals requested them. She found a pattern online and started sewing. On top of the headbands she has made for workers in healthcare and education, Richmond says she has made around 2,000 masks since March.

As so many people, including herself, are making masks these days she thought giving these headbands away would be a unique way to help out the teachers and other school workers in Wood County.

Each worker gets one free headband, but Richmond says they can buy more from her if they want.

She has already received over 200 requests for the headbands. Richmond hopes to help as many people as she can through the project and says anyone looking to help her get more headbands to WCS workers can message her online.

