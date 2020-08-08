Relay for Life held in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WTAP) -Many people came out to Williamstown this evening for the 2020 Relay for Life.

This years event kicked off with a parade through the city of Williamstown.

Relay teams and cancer survivors decorated their cars for the parade, which went from Wood County Christian School to Tomlinson Park.

In the park, luminaries with names honoring those who have battled cancer were displayed for people to drive by and see.

