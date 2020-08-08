SW Resources Golf Classic 2020 cancelled

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Over 100 golfers participate in the SW Resources Golf Classic for many years, but this year the tournament is cancelled due to the pandemic.

The tournament benefits SW Resources and the Glenn Wilson scholarship. Organizers say, many donations come from small businesses and with many small businesses being closed or cutting hours, it makes it difficult to host the event.

Joe Campbell is the market president of WesBanco, who sponsors the event.

“The support is still there, but we felt the need with social distancing and the issues of potential spikes to cancel the tournamnet, said Joe Campbell,, WesBanco, market president.

To find out more information or donate to the organization, contact WesBanco 800-905-9043. Participants will also receive cancellation letters in the mail.

Campbell says, the SW Resources Golf Classic 2021 is already planned and the organization is looking forward to next year.

