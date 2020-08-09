Four more West Virginians die, 130 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported four coronavirus related deaths on Saturday. They have been identified as a 70-year old man from Cabell County, a 38-year old woman from Kanawha County, an 84-year old woman from Fayette County, and a 77-year old woman from Fayette County.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the deaths of these four West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

The latest deaths bring the toll to 131 in West Virginia.

In addition, the DHHR reported 130 new cases Saturday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 7,563.

1,823 cases are considered active. 5,609 people have recovered from the virus.

317,763 confirmatory tests have been administered in the Mountain State. The cumulative positive test rate is 2.38 percent. Saturday’s daily percent positive test rate is 2.47 percent.

