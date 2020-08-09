Ohio passes 100,000 COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Health reported 879 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the state total to 100,848 since the pandemic began.

Only one new death has been reported since Saturday’s update, bringing the state death toll to 3,669.

Health officials reported 49 new hospitalizations, bringing that total to 11,565.

78,435 Ohioans are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Locally, Washington County gained one case overnight, bringing the total to 203 cases in the county. 157 of those are presumed recoveries.

Athens County gained just one new case Sunday, bringing their total to 357.

