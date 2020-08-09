Advertisement

Vienna boy scout troop holds bottled water drive

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - One Vienna boy scout troop collected bottle water Sunday afternoon to donate to a local shelter.

Boy scout troop 20 held a bottled water drive at Wayside United Methodist Church.

“Well, the boy scouts during the pandemic haven’t been able to do as much for the community,” said Joseph Auch, Organizer of the event. “So this is a great opportunity.”

The troop collected over 1,000 bottles of water, which will be donated to the Latrobe Street Mission.

Boy scout Joseph Auch organized the event after wanting to find a way to help the mission.

Since the area has been experiencing high temperatures recently, he thought donating water would be the perfect way to help.

