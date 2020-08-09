West Virginia Masonic Home corner stone casket opened

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Many came out to the Mount Olivet Lodge in Parkersburg, Sunday afternoon to witness a corner stone casket being opened.

The casket was laid on November 16, 1921 and was removed from the West Virginia Masonic Home.

This corner stone casket is one of the twenty-two that were laid across Wood County, with eighteen being in Parkersburg.

A corner stone casket is similar to a time capsule, but unlike a time capsule it doesn’t have a predetermined opening date. It also requires the demolition of the caskets building in order to be opened.

After the ceremony, the attendees were able to ask questions and take a closer look at the contents of the casket.

