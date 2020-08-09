Advertisement

West Virginia Masonic Home corner stone casket opened

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Many came out to the Mount Olivet Lodge in Parkersburg, Sunday afternoon to witness a corner stone casket being opened.

The casket was laid on November 16, 1921 and was removed from the West Virginia Masonic Home.

This corner stone casket is one of the twenty-two that were laid across Wood County, with eighteen being in Parkersburg.

A corner stone casket is similar to a time capsule, but unlike a time capsule it doesn’t have a predetermined opening date. It also requires the demolition of the caskets building in order to be opened.

After the ceremony, the attendees were able to ask questions and take a closer look at the contents of the casket.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - WV Masonic Home cornerstone casket opened

Updated: 14 minutes ago
WV Masonic Home cornerstone casket opened

News

WTAP News @ 6 - MOV Regional Airport awarded funding

Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOV Regional Airport awarded funding

News

Four more West Virginians die, 130 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Four more coronavirus related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Saturday.

News

Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport awarded $560,000

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport will receive $562,233.

Latest News

News

Parkersburg seamstress giving special headbands away to Wood County Schools employees

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A local woman is giving Wood County Schools workers headbands that make wearing masks more comfortable.

National

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the university president’s voted to not play in the fall and consider a spring season.

News

Ohio nears 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The latest numbers show 99,969 total cases and 3,668 total deaths.

News

WVU Men’s Soccer Season Postponed

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Darren Zaslau
Mid-American Conference pushes back fall sports to at least spring of 2021

News

First FBS conference cancels football season

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Ohio University's football season is in jeopardy.

News

Parkersburg Fire Department talks department safety precautions

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Parkersburg Fire Department keeping firefighters safe