West Virginia reports 8 additional coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 8 coronavirus related deaths from Mercer County on Sunday. All eight are connected to Princeton Health Care Center. The deaths occurred over the last few weeks, but were not officially reported due to personnel changes at the Mercer County Health Department. 11 people have died from COVID-19 at Princeton Health Care Center, but three of the deaths were previously reported to the DHHR.

Those who died are identified as an 80-year old woman, an 87-year old woman, an 86-year old woman, a 79-year old woman, a 91-year old man, a 78-year old woman, an 89-year old woman, and a 76-year old man.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of these eight West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our condolences are extended to these families during their time of grief.”

These 8 deaths raise the state’s toll to 139. Health officials also reported 131 new coronavirus cases in Sunday morning’s update, bringing the state total to 7,694.

A breakdown of cases on a confirmed case/probable case format is show below.

Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (669/27), Boone (101/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (63/1), Cabell (391/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (148/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (218/3), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (287/7), Kanawha (922/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (87/0), Logan (228/0), Marion (187/4), Marshall (127/4), Mason (56/0), McDowell (61/1), Mercer (196/0), Mineral (119/2), Mingo (171/2), Monongalia (922/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (27/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (265/3), Pendleton (39/1), Pleasants (12/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (194/1), Raleigh (246/7), Randolph (205/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (11/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (206/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (235/12), Wyoming (31/0).

1,877 cases are considered active, while 5,678 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

322,914 confirmatory tests have been administered in West Virginia. The daily positive test rate was 2.33 percent on Sunday and the cumulative positive test rate was at 2.38 percent.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

