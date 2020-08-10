COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Meigs County senior-living facility

POMEROY, Ohio, (WTAP) - A dozen new COVID-19 cases at a senior-living facility have pushed the total in Meigs County to 56, health officials said Monday afternoon.

In a news release, the Meigs County Health Department announced a total of 10 new confirmed cases and three more probable cases, with 12 of those connected to the Overbook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport.

The cases at the facility are a combination of residents and employees and appear to be concentrated to “one area of the facility,” the health department said.

The health department said it “continues to work closely with Overbrook throughout this evolving situation.”

As of Monday afternoon, the health department said there are 27 active cases in the county and that there have been 56 total cases - 43 confirmed and 13 probable - since April.

“We ask residents to please refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding these cases while we complete our disease investigations and notify relevant individuals,” the health department said. “The cases and individuals identified as contacts of the case will be advised to self-quarantine in accordance with CDC guidance.”

The department also urged residents to continue following federal, state, and local guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

