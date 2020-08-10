Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Meigs County senior-living facility

Meigs County health officials reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 12 at the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport.
Meigs County health officials reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 12 at the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport.(AP Images)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMEROY, Ohio, (WTAP) - A dozen new COVID-19 cases at a senior-living facility have pushed the total in Meigs County to 56, health officials said Monday afternoon.

In a news release, the Meigs County Health Department announced a total of 10 new confirmed cases and three more probable cases, with 12 of those connected to the Overbook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport.

The cases at the facility are a combination of residents and employees and appear to be concentrated to “one area of the facility,” the health department said.

The health department said it “continues to work closely with Overbrook throughout this evolving situation.”

As of Monday afternoon, the health department said there are 27 active cases in the county and that there have been 56 total cases - 43 confirmed and 13 probable - since April.

“We ask residents to please refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding these cases while we complete our disease investigations and notify relevant individuals,” the health department said. “The cases and individuals identified as contacts of the case will be advised to self-quarantine in accordance with CDC guidance.”

The department also urged residents to continue following federal, state, and local guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.   

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WVU-P to offer tuition-free classes to alumni

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
This fall, West Virginia University at Parkersburg will be offering a wide range of courses tuition-free to alumni. They include everything from professional skill-building courses like, social media management and media design to astronomy and psychology.

News

Thomas's Outlandish Prediction - 8/10/20

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jack Selby
After predicting a damp July, Thomas looks back on whether he called it correctly, as well as making a prediction for the months ahead.

News

What's Trending, 8/10/20

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jack Selby
Thomas loves being recognized in public, Brittany gets to discuss two baseball stories, and Brazilian monkeys get a bridge built for them.

News

UPDATE: 4 key COVID-19 statistics fall below Ohio averages

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

Latest News

News

Ohio awards certification to the Pomeroy Police Department for adopting standards

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTAP
The standards are the first of their kind in Ohio and were developed and established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations.

News

New River Gorge park begins reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
National Park Service gets local, state, federal guidance as access, services begin to resume

News

No new COVID-19 cases reported at Wood County Courthouse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
No new COVID cases at Wood County Courhotuse

News

UPDATE: 2 new COVID-19 deaths push W.Va. toll to 141

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

New service launched to help those affected by COVID-19-related stress

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTAP
A new, free service aims to help West Virginians with COVID-19 related stress. Help304, W.Va.‘s Emotional Strengthline, offers support through a hotline, 1-877-HELP-304.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - WVU announces practice schedule for football team

Updated: 5 hours ago