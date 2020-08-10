Devola sewer project gets Ohio loan

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Efforts to find funding for a massive sewer construction project in a Washington County community-and meet a court-imposed deadline for building it-continue.

The Ohio EPA Friday announced a $561,000 loan for the project, which has been opposed for years by residents of Devola who don’t want to see their septic tank systems replaced. They’re reportedly going to court to stop it.

An engineering firm is still working on design plans, while the Washington County Commission is doing a door-to-door survey of low-to-moderate income residents, intended to get more funding for the project.

”The next step is to procure rights of way from the citizens of Devola,” says Commissioner Ron Feathers. “Currently, the commissioners are working on the low-to-moderate survey, to see if we can qualify for additional grant funding from the state and federal government.”

The goal is for a plan to be finalized by the end of the year, with construction to start in 2021.

The commission earlier this year approved a low-pressure sewer system, with Washington County responsible for its upkeep.

Several public meetings were planned explaining the project and its costs, and some were held, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

