Justice: West Virginia will pay for federal unemployment benefit

Ohio opts for lower jobless payout
(MGN Image)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice says West Virginia will choose to get the $400 in unemployment compensation announced in an order from President Donald Trump this past weekend.

That means the state would have to pay 25% of the weekly benefit for each recipient. According to the governor, that would cost the state $26 million.

According to the Associated Press, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has chosen to provide a $300 benefit, with no cost to that state.

Justice, in his briefing Monday, said he hoped Congress would finally reach a settlement on a better plan.

”We cannot let our people, who are sitting out there with no job,” he said, “wondering what in the world they’re going to do, sit out there and wilt on the vine. We’re going to pay it, and willingly. We’re hopeful the federal government is going to reverse where the states won’t have to pay the 25%.”

Trump issued an executive order Saturday to provide an additional $400 a week in benefits after Congress failed to extend a $600 weekly benefit. But Trump’s plan requires states to kick in $100 a week, and many states are already suffering budget woes related to the coronavirus.

Justice Monday also said he wants more testing at nursing homes and correctional centers. That, after reports of outbreaks at two regional jails and a nursing home in the southern part of the state.

