New River Gorge park begins reopening

(WDTV)
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) - The New River Gorge National River is increasing access and services that were stopped in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Park Service is using guidance from federal authorities and state and local health officials as it monitors the pandemic and increases access.

The park was reopening access beginning Saturday to Grandview Sandbar Campground, Glade Creek Campground and Stone Cliff Campground.

Backcountry camping, hiking trails, river and river-access points, vault toilets at heavy visitor use areas and group picnic shelters at Grandview continue to be available.

