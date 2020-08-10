No new COVID-19 cases reported at Wood County Courthouse

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Wood County Commissioners say no new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported among county employees.

The commission held its Monday meeting online, after the courthouse and Donald F. Black Annex were closed late last week to in-person traffic.

Commission President Blair Couch said Monday a fourth employee-thought to have the coronavirus-instead tested negative over the weekend.

This, after three workers last week tested positive, prompting the closings.

The two county buildings remain on quarantine until early next week.

The commission will continue through next Monday to hold its public meetings online, on its website.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.