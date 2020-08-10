Advertisement

Obituary: Darrell Shrader

By Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Darrell Lee Shrader, 66, of Creston, WV, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at his residence.

He was born October 30, 1953, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Dexter and Nancy Hall Shrader.

Darrell was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School. He formerly worked at E.I. DuPont and retired from Eramet where he was a foreman. Darrell was an avid fisherman and hunter.

He is survived by his life partner, Ann Lynch; one daughter, Kaitlyn Shrader of Parkersburg; two sons, Daniel Shrader and Matthew Shrader both of Durham, NC; three grandchildren, Aca, Emily and Ahliyah; two sisters, Regina Winters of Wirt County and Darlene Dunn (Jim) of Parkersburg; and five brothers, David Hall of Nevada, Gary Anderson (Patricia), Keith, Dennis and Darwin Shrader all of Elizabeth, WV.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Chris Waldron officiating. Burial will follow at Stutler Cemetery in Calhoun County, WV. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

