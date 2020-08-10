Obituary: Davy Lee Miller

Davy Lee Miller, 73, of Shock, WV went to be with the Lord on Weds., Aug. 5, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, due to complications of diabetes and pneumonia.

He was born January 22, 1947, one of seven children born to Earl Vinton and Pina Lee Bishop Miller of Shock; Ancel, Jack, Rex, Joe, Davy, John and sister Rachel. Ancel, Jack and Rachel have passed away, so he will be joining them.

He was married to Diana Mae Bancroft Miller 51 years ago in a little country church in Shock. They had two daughters, Shannon Lee and Dendra Jamile, and one son, Marshall Grant, who is deceased. He had three grandsons: Shannon's son Dillon and Dendra (Steve Cottrill)'s sons Marshall and Isaac.

He loved his family very much and never failed to tell them. He loved to hunt and fish and garden with Diana.

He was a hard worker, a good provider and member of the United States Marine Corp, serving in Vietnam.

He was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Miller Cemetery, Shock, WV, conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com